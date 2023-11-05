Lift: Trailer Released for Netflix's New Kevin Hart Movie

The trailer for Netflix's Lift has arrived, giving movie fiends their first extended look at the upcoming Kevin Hart blockbuster. Somewhere between Speed and Ocean's 11, the movie features Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the lead duo, a former couple reunited by the FBI for a heist.

Hart and Mbatha-Raw are joined by Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, and Úrsula Coberó. Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script. See the trailer for yourself below.

The film was made under Hart's overall deal with the streamer. The deal was inked in 2021 and is for four movies for Netflix.

"Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself," said Hart in a statement. "I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."

"Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we've been lucky enough to partner with him many times," Netflix's head of film Scott Stuber added. "He's a hands-on producer and it's been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films."

"A master thief and her ex-boyfriend are teamed up by the FBI to pull off a heist on board a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich, in order to prevent a terrorist attack," Netflix's synopsis reads.

Lift is set to hit Netflix on January 12, 2024.