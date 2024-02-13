Lights Out: Mekhi Phifer Squares Off With Dermot Mulroney in Exclusive Clip

Quiver Distribution has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from Lights Out, the upcoming drama starring Frank Grillo, Mehki Phifer, Dermot Mulroney, and Jaime King. In the clip, Phifer's Max shows up to pay a visit to his bookie, played by Mulroney. The important question hanging in the air: "Where's my money?" That's not a conversation that's going to end well for most people, especially in a movie that centers on an illegal, underground fight club that might or might not be overseen by a variety of corrupt cops (led by King).

The movie centers on Duffy (Grillo), who befriends Max and is recruited to help him get out of trouble. Of course, as you might expect, there's just a slightly different flavor of trouble coming around the bend.

"It was definitely an '80s throwback," director Christian Sesma told ComicBook.com recently. "It was a Roadhouse, Lionheart kind of thing, so obviously, the challenge for me was to take this material, and make it feel 'now,' and make it feel grounded, in a cool, LA, gritty story, as opposed to some cheesy Jean-Claude Van Damme flick."

In Lights Out, a homeless veteran, Michael "Duffy" Duffield (Frank Grillo), meets a talkative Ex-Con, Max Bomer (Mekhi Phifer) who notices Duffy's skills after he gets into a bar fight and offers him a well-paying "job" competing in underground fight clubs. The pair form an unlikely partnership after their first fight and decide to travel to LA so Duffy can atone for his past and Max can pay back a crime boss, Sage Parker (Dermot Mulroney). Duffy enters Sage's fight club and eventually wins, but it also gets him tied up in the crime world and offered jobs he can't refuse, including one with Sage's partner and Police officer, Ellen Ridgway (Jaime King). The deeper Duffy goes in this world, the more deadly it gets.

Lights Out will be available in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on Friday, February 16.