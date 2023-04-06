Marvel's Crossbones Actor Frank Grillo Says No Other Actors Can Beat Him Up (Exclusive)

Frank Grillo feels pretty good about his chances should he find himself in a fight with any actor currently involved in Hollywood. The Captain America: Civil War star has a brown belt in jujitsu, and has become known for his high-octane action role so it's pretty safe to say he's not a bad grappler. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of One Day as a Lion, Grillo revealed he didn't know a single actor he's worked with that could best him in a fight.

"You know, I'm getting a little old to be fighting. But Scotty [Caan] is a legit black belt in jujitsu. I think he might have been four when I started doing jujitsu [laughs]," Grillo says. "I've been around some tough people. Not actors, as far as actors, no [they couldn't beat me up], but I've been around a lot of great stunt guys who are very proficient in fighting. Chad Stahelski is one of them, who just directed John Wick 4. Chad's a badass. There's a lot of badass dudes out there, they're just not in front of the camera."

Why isn't Frank Grillo returning to the MCU?

In the same chat, Grillo revealed he was disappointed with how Marvel Studios treated his character Bruck Rumlow. As such, the actor revealed he's making the leap over the DC Studios' new DC Universe as a result.

"They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it's so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did," the actor added. "I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f--king short amount of time, I think there's more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. One Day as a Lion is in select theaters now before its wide digital release on April 7th.

