Lightyear: First Poster for Toy Story Spinoff Release

Disney and Pixar have released the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie chronicling the hero’s adventures that inspired Andy’s toy. The one-sheet accompanies the debut of the first Lightyear trailer, released on Wednesday. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) provides the voice of Buzz. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans in a press release. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

On Twitter, Evans added, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind” You can see the poster below.

Annie Award-winning director and Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, is helming Lightyear. Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot” short) is producing.

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear, the toy, in the Toy Story movies. Evans leading Lightyear‘s voice cast helps differentiate the toy from the human that inspired it.

Announcing the film during Disney’s investor day presentation, Pixar head Pete Docter explained that, “At first glance you might think, ‘Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it’s time to make that film.”

At the time, Evans tweeted, “I don’t even have the words….And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

What do you think of the first Lightyear poster? Let us know in the comments section. Lightyear will open in theaters on June 17, 2022. In the meantime, the entire Toy Story film series is streaming now on Disney+.