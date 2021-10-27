First Lightyear Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

The story of the action figure known as Buzz Lightyear came to an end with the conclusion of Toy Story 4, but the story of Buzz Lightyear the actual Space Ranger has yet to be told. That will change in 2022 with the release of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear. Last December during its Investor Day presentation, Disney announced that Pixar was delivering a solo story about the real Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired the toy, and that he’d be voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Fans have been anxious to see what the new movie looks like, and how Evans sounds as Buzz. The movie isn’t hitting theaters until next year but Disney and Pixar revealed the first footage from Lightyear this week. The first teaser trailer has officially been released online and you can check it out below!

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story films, starring opposite Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody. The Buzz featured in those films was a toy modeled after a Space Ranger that quickly became one of the most popular toys in the country. Unlike the other toy’s in Andy’s Room, Buzz believed he was an actual Space Ranger, and that it was his job to stop the evil Emperor Zurg from causing destruction across the galaxy. He eventually discovered that he was just a plastic figure (thanks to an unfortunate flying accident and a terrifying tea party), and he owned his role as one of Andy’s favorite toys.

The version of Buzz featured in Lightyear will be very different than the one we’re used to, but this won’t be the first time the character has existed as something other than a toy. Buzz Lightyear of Star Command was an animated TV series that aired on The Disney Channel in 2000 and 2001. That show followed the adventures of the Space Rangers at Star Command, with Patrick Warburton voicing Buzz. A film called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins kicked off the events of the series, though Allen remained the voice of Buzz for that title.

Angus MacLane directed Lightyear for Disney and Pixar, and the film is set to arrive in theaters on June 17, 2022. It will be the second Pixar movie released next year, following the debut of Turning Red.

What did you think of the first Lightyear trailer? Let us know in the comments!