Lindsay Lohan "Would Love" to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, franchises of all time has to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you're an actor in Hollywood, one of the biggest roles you can get is in a Marvel Studios film, so you'd think that talent would be lining up for a role. Numerous actors personally throw their names in the ring and sometimes fans throw actors names in the ring but this one actor doesn't seem like they're particularly sure if they'd do that kind of role. While promoting her latest film, Lindsay Lohan was asked if she'd join a Marvel film and her answer may or may not surprise you. During a new interview with Forbes, she said that while it isn't a role that would suit her, she's open to doing different things.

"I think I'm always the kind of person that I see what comes and take it as it comes, wherever the scripts lead me," Lohan told Forbes. "I love doing 'rom coms' so that's always something that I'm going to look for and do a ton of when the time is right, but there's definitely other – I've never done an action film. I would love to do something with Marvel – just seeing what comes my way and I'm open to different roles."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

