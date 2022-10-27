Rihanna, Letitia Wright, and More Share Black Panther Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Looks
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big premiere brought out massive stars like Rihanna. The entire cast was on-hand for the spectacle and everyone was looking their best. Down below you can see what MCU favorites like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke brought out of their closets. However, this was a celebration of Chadwick Boseman's life and that means everyone from outside of Wakanda had to show up and show out too. Chloë and Halle made an appearance. Multiple sports stars, musicians, and other famous fans flocked to Los Angeles to stand on the purple carpet. So, it was quite a scene. Drink it all in down below.
Kevin Feige himself singled out the impact that Chadwick Boseman had on not only the MCU, but on culture as a whole. It should be no surprise that so many stars turned out to honor him. "It was an honor. There was an event called D23 about a month or so ago. Chadwick was honored as a Disney Legend and I got to meet his whole family there for the first time," Feige began. "I just feel very lucky and thankful that I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did. And importantly, at such a young age, he had such a body of work that it will last forever. That generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence."
She’s here. pic.twitter.com/WmvqAkyZPm— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
What do you make of the rumors? Let us know down in the comments below!
Our queen
prevnext
Royalty has arrived 👑
Angela Bassett is here at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever world premiere. pic.twitter.com/1ntNHdEZlc— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
LUPITA!!!!
prevnext
Our Nakia, Lupita Nyong’o joins us on the purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/B6exlm1Zgz— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
The general looking regal
prevnext
The General, Danai Gurira commands the carpet at Black Panther: #WakandaForever world premiere. pic.twitter.com/jp8KtjbddB— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
An introduction
prevnext
Michaela Coel is HERE at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever world premiere purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/7svMVt3rgR— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
Winston Duke welcomes you
prevnext
The one and only M’Baku, Winston Duke has arrived on the purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/o5t8cayVPJ— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
Ironheart makes a splash
prevnext
LET’S GO 🚀 Dominique Thorne joins the cast at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever world premiere. pic.twitter.com/xULo5gYQzH— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
Some familiar faces from Black Panther
prevnext
Black Panther family forever.
Michael B. Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya arrive on the purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/2bvAzJw0ZO— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
NAMOR in the building
prevnext
Orgullo Mexicano 🇲🇽
Tenoch Huerta makes his MCU debut. pic.twitter.com/eabsqtg9tE— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
The star of the show
prevnext
Forever.
Our Shuri, Letitia Wright. pic.twitter.com/NB7juX4WaD— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022
Coogler looking suave
prev
The man behind it all 🎥
Our Director, Ryan Coogler is here at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever premiere. pic.twitter.com/nGZIfbGYim— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2022