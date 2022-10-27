Rihanna, Letitia Wright, and More Share Black Panther Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Looks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big premiere brought out massive stars like Rihanna. The entire cast was on-hand for the spectacle and everyone was looking their best. Down below you can see what MCU favorites like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke brought out of their closets. However, this was a celebration of Chadwick Boseman's life and that means everyone from outside of Wakanda had to show up and show out too. Chloë and Halle made an appearance. Multiple sports stars, musicians, and other famous fans flocked to Los Angeles to stand on the purple carpet. So, it was quite a scene. Drink it all in down below.

Kevin Feige himself singled out the impact that Chadwick Boseman had on not only the MCU, but on culture as a whole. It should be no surprise that so many stars turned out to honor him. "It was an honor. There was an event called D23 about a month or so ago. Chadwick was honored as a Disney Legend and I got to meet his whole family there for the first time," Feige began. "I just feel very lucky and thankful that I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did. And importantly, at such a young age, he had such a body of work that it will last forever. That generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence."

