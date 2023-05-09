The Little Mermaid Clip Reveals First Look at Live-Action "Under the Sea"

The magic of The Little Mermaid is headed back to the big screen this summer, when Disney's live-action remake of the classic arrives in theaters. The film, which is led by Halle Bailey's portrayal as Ariel, has already been buzzed about for its unique take on The Little Mermaid's beloved musical numbers — and now, we have a new look at what that will entail.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight debuted an exclusive look at the live-action The Little Mermaid's take on "Under the Sea", which features appearances from Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) and more undersea creatures.

Dive "Under the Sea" with Halle Bailey in this exclusive clip from Disney's #TheLittleMermaid. pic.twitter.com/RuoV28rEib — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2023

What is The Little Mermaid remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"This moment means everything to me," Bailey revealed in a recent interview. "I'm so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored, and I'm happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it."

"It means the world to me, this moment," Bailey continued. "Especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this, and be one of the princesses now. Because for me, it was Brandi as Cinderella, and Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I'm getting to continue this and live on this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I'm just grateful."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th.