Live-Action Jetsons Movie Confirmed, With the Perfect Comedic Icon in the Starring Role

The 2010s and 2020s have been full of reboots, sequels, and remakes. In fact, media giant Disney has found itself in hot water with its fans on (much) more than one occasion over the last several years due to frustrations with the House of Mouse’s many live-action remakes. The last few years have also seen a resurgence of interest in movies from the ’90s and early ’00s, with films like Happy Gilmore (1996), Freaky Friday (2003), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006), among many others, all getting unexpected sequels (Happy Gilmore 2, Freakier Friday, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, respectively).

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Yet, even with this trend of sequels and remakes, many of which are tied to movies that are more than two decades old, it’s not every day that a story from the 1960s is revitalized in the modern era. That is precisely what has just been revealed in a shareholder letter from Warner Bros., though, which confirmed that a brand-new movie based on the classic sitcom The Jetsons, which began in 1962, is currently in the works, and it already has a fan-favorite comedian attached to the project as the star.

Jim Carrey Will Lead the New Jetsons Movie—And He’s Perfect

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Although details in the Warner Bros. shareholder letter were sparse when it came to this new Jetsons movie, one detail in particular was clear. Per the letter, “Beyond 2027, the slate will continue to leverage iconic intellectual property, including…a live-action Jetsons

film starring Jim Carrey.” (The letter also referenced the next installment in The Matrix and the next Batman movie, among other projects, which are also exciting.) While that gives audiences very little to go off of beyond the fact that the movie will come out sometime after 2027 and will be done in live-action, the news that Carrey is leading the film seems positive for the project.

Carrey is a beloved comedian for a reason, and he’s already proven that he can be absolutely hilarious in a role such as this one. However, it will be interesting to see what, if any, changes the movie makes to the original story. Because the sitcom came out in the 1960s, the decade in which the show is set—the 2060s—seemed very far away (and was, with 100 years between the actual year and that of the show). We’re still a bit far off from 2060, it’s true, but it’s no longer the very distant future. We don’t seem just a few decades away from driving flying saucers, for example.

Based on that, this new movie may need to bump the setting much further into the future, which would in turn presumably change the backdrop, aesthetic, and even tone of the original show. Granted, Carrey’s Jetsons movie won’t be the first of its kind, as Jetsons: The Movie came out in 1990. Even so, a live-action movie being released in the late 2020s will require a very different approach than even that movie did, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out.