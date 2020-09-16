Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr to Lead Lionsgate Horror Movie Cobweb

✖

Lionsgate has announced the official cast for their upcoming horror thriller Cobweb with production on the film scheduled to begin later this month in Sofia, Bulgaria. Lizzy Caplan of Castle Rock and Antony Starr of The Boys will lead the cast which also includes Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon, The Argument), and Woody Norman (“Poldark,” the forthcoming C’mon C’mon). The film centers on a small town, in an ordinary house that seems like any other, where a young boy hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls – and suspects his parents are hiding a terrible secret.

In a statement, Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “We are big believers in the horror business, and the continuous need for content so we are thrilled to be partnered with Vertigo and Point Grey in bringing Sam Bodin’s first film to screen."

Samuel Bodin (Netflix's Marianne) will direct from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin, which previously appeared as #1 on the Bloodlist and ranked on The Black List as well. IT producer Roy Lee will produce through his Vertigo Entertainment banner. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will also produce through Point Grey. Jon Berg is also attached as a producer.

Lizzy Caplan is joining the cast as Carol, the mother of the young boy. Antony Starr plays Mark, the boy’s father. Woody Norman stars as Peter, a timid boy who becomes increasingly troubled by the strange tapping he hears within the walls at night.Cleopatra Coleman will portray Miss Devine, Peter's substitute teacher, filling in at the local elementary school.

According to the official press release, Bodin’s production team includes two of his key crew members from Marianne, director of photography Philip Lozano and editor Richard Riffaud. They are joined by production designer Alan Gilmore (Crawl) and costume designer Anna Gelinova (Asst. Costume Designer on The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard; Costume Supervisor on Angel Has Fallen).

Production on Cobweb commences just after filming has been completed on The Devil’s Light, another Lionsgate original horror movie also shot in Bulgaria. The studio will soon release their highly anticipated film Antebellum in a combination of VOD and limited theatrical releases this Friday, September 18. Lionsgate also has the thriller Fatale set to be released in October, but it's unclear what release path that film, starring Oscar winner Hillary Swank, will take when it debuts for audiences.