Lobo’s Future After Supergirl Addressed by Jason Momoa: “Audience Has to Really Love Him” [Exclusive]

In just a couple of weeks, audiences will be treated to the latest chapter of the DC Universe when Supergirl hits theaters. There are many reasons to be excited about the film, which promises to be an intergalactic adventure full of heart and humor. Chief among those reasons is Jason Momoa’s debut as fan-favorite bounty hunter Lobo, a role the actor has dreamed of playing for a long time. Though we’ve only seen snippets of Momoa’s performance in Supergirl marketing materials, he looks like he was the perfect choice, and some are wondering if this is only the beginning of Momoa’s DCU journey.

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Speaking with ComicBook to promote the release of Supergirl (in theaters June 26th), Momoa addressed his potential DCU future. After confirming a Lobo Christmas special isn’t in the works, he offered his thoughts on how it could all play out. “I have asked. And they do have some plans,” he said. “If I’m allowed to release anything, I would just probably say that much. Aquaman, you know, came out with a little splash of him in Batman v. Superman, Justice League was pretty big, and then Aquaman. So I think it’ll be a slow release. We’ll see where he fits, and then it would be amazing to do our own solo [movie]. But the audience really has to, like, love him and want to be there.”

Momoa continued, stating any solo Lobo project would have to be R-rated. “It has to be, but you’ve also got to build the fan base for that. You can’t just drop that in there and expect everybody to come in,” he said. “You got to watch it. You got to warm them up.” When asked if there was a specific comics storyline he’d want to adapt, Momoa simply responded, “I don’t want to say anything yet.”

What Will Lobo’s DCU Future Be?

It remains to be seen how Supergirl turns out in terms of critical and commercial reception, but at this stage in the pre-release promotional campaign, it seems like a safe bet that Momoa’s Lobo will be one of the film’s highlights. In the footage in the trailers, the actor is clearly having the time of his life, injecting the character with his trademark infectious energy. Momoa has cautioned that Lobo has just a small role in Supergirl, but it looks like he’s going to make a sizable impression, which should open the door for future appearances.

Where Lobo could pop up next is the bigger question. Momoa has not been confirmed for the Man of Tomorrow cast, so barring a last-minute surprise, it doesn’t seem like audiences will see Lobo on the big screen next summer. Momoa previously teased that his Lobo has crossed paths with David Corenswet’s Superman off screen in the DCU, saying the two “respect each other … sometimes.” With that in mind, it would have been entertaining to see the two interact on the big screen, but Man of Tomorrow has so much on its plate already that finding a spot for such an outsized personality like Lobo is a tall task — even for James Gunn, who has plenty of experience balancing large ensembles.

If the idea is to warm the audience up and gradually build up to a Lobo solo film, perhaps Momoa could return in a Supergirl sequel. Such a project has yet to be announced, but if Supergirl is a hit, DC Studios and Warner Bros. will surely pursue a follow-up. DC Studios co-head Peter Safran has said Kara Zor-El is “a major part of what we’re doing.” We know Milly Alcock is reprising Kara in Man of Tomorrow, so the groundwork could be laid for Supergirl 2. Assuming Momoa’s Lobo is beloved, it’d be hard to envision a Supergirl sequel without him being involved in some capacity.

An R-rated Lobo movie certainly has potential, but it could be a while before something like that comes to fruition. Favoring an approach of quality over quantity, DC Studios is reportedly targeting just 1-2 theatrical releases per year, meaning spaces are limited. There are some notable projects in various stages of development, such as the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold and a new Wonder Woman film. Those would likely take priority over Lobo as the DCU looks to introduce more heroes. However, if someone comes to Gunn with a great pitch, Lobo could be fast tracked. This fall’s Clayface wasn’t part of the original DCU slate, and now it’s one of the most exciting comic book adaptations of the past few years. Things can change quickly, so it’ll be interesting to see what becomes of Lobo.

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