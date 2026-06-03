Jason Momoa Requested One Last-Minute Change to Lobo for Supergirl

There’s been no shortage of excitement for Supergirl since it was announced. And while so much of that is due to the fact that everything we’ve seen from the movie so far looks awesome, and that Milly Alcock is already iconic as Kara, it can also be credited to the fact that we’re finally getting to feast our eyes on one of the most chaotic characters to ever come from a comic book: Lobo. And, of course, he’s being portrayed by none other than Jason Momoa—who apparently had some thoughts and feelings about things he wanted included for his character, according to Charlie Horwood, who supervises the hand props on set.

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During ComicBook’s visit to the Supergirl set, Horwood went into detail about some of the more interesting props that audiences will see in the film. When asked his favorite prop, he replied with, “It’s really weird, but my favorite prop that we worked on was Lobo’s vape cigar… Just because it was a rush job. It was made in about six hours. But it was just such a blasé request that ended up causing mayhem within our department. But just like the paint finish on it is incredible and just building a vape cigar is quite a new thing for us. So it’s quite a challenge.” Horwood also revealed the request “came from Jason just because he wanted it to really light up his face. So yeah, it started from him, really.” He went on to highlight another Lobo-centric prop that he enjoyed: “A lot of it is comic-book-ed, and he wanted to stick to that. The lighter that he uses is quite unique. It’s just a brass punch lighter, but it’s quite aggressive, so he slams it on the table to light it, and that was an interesting one.”

Lobo Is Proving To Be a Massive Draw For the Film

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And that’s in no small part thanks to Momoa and what he’s bringing to the character. It’s no secret that Lobo is one of those characters who’s wildly fun, bringing a ton of nuance and gray area to a genre that typically feels very straightforward in its good-versus-bad narrative. But it’s also no secret that he doesn’t appear in the graphic novel that serves as inspiration for Supergirl. When asked why they chose to include Lobo despite not being in the graphic novel, Executive Producer Chantal Nong Vo said, “We felt like in a story like this, you generally want somebody to twist it up, change the game unexpectedly. And if you think about, you know, you always look at the characters that we can use to do that. And then knowing, having that in the backdrop, we thought that he could be a good character to be a game-changing scenario that’s dropped into the movie.”

Momoa’s Lobo is already proving to be a fantastic game-changer for the film, especially in highlighting the place Kara finds herself in. Vo says, “It’s really interesting to have somebody who plays with the gray area when you have a Supergirl and a Ruthye who are both kind of going from black to white, white to black, et cetera; you have somebody else opining, if you will. He’s got a code, and it’s just really interesting to see how it plays out. So it was really story-driven, but obviously he’s a good toy to have.”

Overall, it seems that Lobo’s inclusion in Supergirl is bringing nothing but depth, nuance, and fun to a film that already seemed to be primed to impress at the box office. Are you looking forward to Momoa’s portrayal of Lobo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.