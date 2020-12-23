Mad Max: Furiosa Prequel Gets a 2023 Release Date

✖

Mad Max: Fury Road has become one of the definitive films of the 21st century, with people continuing to fall in love with George Miller's post-apocalyptic film. The franchise is set to get a highly-anticipated new installment in the near future, with a Furiosa prequel film that was officially confirmed earlier this year. Now, we officially know when Furiosa is set to be released, as Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that the film will have a release date of June 23, 2023. The studio confirms that Furiosa will be released theatrically, as opposed to the hybrid theatrical/HBO Max release that it is using for its 2021 slate.

Furiosa will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role, with Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder, Extraction) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) joining her in the film.

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy explained. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done."

"I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong," Taylor-Joy added.

Miller, who is directing the film, previously stated that he hopes to shoot the Furiosa prequel in 2021.

"So after we finish [Three Thousand Years of Longing], and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we'll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa," Miller said in a recent interview. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

