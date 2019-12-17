Warner Bros.’ Wile E. Coyote Live-Action and Animation-Hybrid Movie Gets a Director

Road Runner better watch out. His nemesis, the perpetually unlucky yet completely loveable Wile E. Coyote’s time to shine is coming closer and closer to being a reality on the big screen. The live action-animation hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme has found its director with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows director Dave Green signing on for the film, according to Variety.

The announcement that Green has signed on to direct is the first real news we’ve had on Coyote vs. Acme since last summer when it was announced that Jon and Josh Silberman had been hired to write the film which would feature the iconic Looney Toons character whose entire existence is focused on his attempts to take out Road Runner — though Coyote never quite manages to do so, usually with some sort of hilarious fail being the reason why.

While it’s not clear what story Coyote vs. Acme will tell — and considering Wile E. Coyote’s nearly 70-year history there are plenty of stories and adventures to choose from — the title may hint at a legal battle for the beloved character, one that might be familiar for fans. In 1990, author Ian Frazier wrote a piece of fiction for The New Yorker titled ‘Coyote v. Acme’, imagining a lawsuit brought about by the character against the Acme Company who provided him with various devices and tools to aid his pursuit of Road Runner. The devices frequently malfunctioned, leading to the humorous failures, injuries, and sight gags Road Runner cartoons are known for.

Should Coyote vs. Acme make it to theaters, it will be the third big Looney Tunes movie in the last 22 years following 1996’s successful Space Jam and 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action. The Coyote movie isn’t the only Looney Tunes movie in the works presently, either. Lebron James’ Space Jam 2 is set to hit in 2021.

First appearing in a Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon entitled ‘Fast and Furry-ous’ on September 17, 1949, Wile E. Coyote is known for his long-running attempts to catch and eat the Road Runner. Never successful in this aim, the character repeatedly utilizes elaborate devices instead of relying on animal instinct for success. He’s also appeared in several Bugs Bunny cartoons where he, true to type, attempts to catch and eat the iconic rabbit and fails there as well.

Coyote vs. Acme does not yet have a release date.