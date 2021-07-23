M. Night Shyamalan's Old Debuts First Trailer for Super Bowl 2021

✖

As teased by the director in the days leading up to the event, Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new movie, Old. An official synopsis has not yet been released but the movie will star Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), a previous report indicated that Gael García Bernal of Mozart in the Jungle was also involved in the series. Shyamalan is writing, producing, and directing the film once again, his fourteenth feature. Check out the full trailer for the film below and stream the game totally for free on CBS Sports.

"Wrapped production on [Old]," Shyamalan previously shared on Twitter last year. "It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring & welcoming. It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly."

Having been busy with his Apple TV+ series Servant, Old marks Shyamalan's first feature since 2019's Glass which was his movie that bridged the story between 2000's Unbreakable and 2017's Split. That in mind, don't expect that the new movie will carry the weight of a franchise along with it.

“I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end," the filmmaker shared with Collider in 2019. "That’s all mitigated because we’re working with a respectable number and I feel like I’m being a good partner to my distributors. I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process. Even if it’s tricking myself into being more dangerous, it’s working because when I think about these three films that I’m thinking about — all weird and dark — I think that they speak to each other a little bit.”

Old is currently set to land in theaters in July of 2021 and will be the first of two new releases from the filmmaker b Universal. It was previously reported that the movies would be released theatrically on February 26, 2021 and February 17, 2023, though the former changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.