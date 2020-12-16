M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Renewed for Season 3

✖

Just a month ahead of its Season 2 debut, Servant has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. The series, which returns for a 10-episode second season on January 15th, stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. It was created by Tony Basgallop, who also executive produces the series along with M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey also serve as executive producers. The series' Season 3 renewal marks the second time the series has been given an early renewal -- Servant was given the second season go ahead even before its debut.

The first season of Servant ended on a suspenseful note and in the second season, will take a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne (Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

"With Leanne, it's an ongoing reveal," Basgallop told Variety following the Season 1 finale. "We don't fully understand who she is and where she comes from, and her interpretation of who she is and where she comes from may not necessarily be the correct version."

He added, "How is Dorothy ever going to understand what Leanne has done to her by taking this baby? There's so much to do with Leanne; she's such a young character and still growing. Constantly looking at her past is what's going to guide her in the future."

And as for the question of who the baby belongs to? That's a question that will be kept very much "alive" in Season 2.

"I can’t possibly give you that answer," Basgallop said. "There are many different versions of Dorothy’s reality here and who this baby is. As always, what’s so great is for us to question it with the character — do we believe that this is a miracle; do we believe this couple deserves a miracle; does Leanne believe she delivered a miracle to this household? I think we’re going to keep these questions alive, very much."

The complete first season of Servant is now streaming on Apple TV+. The second season kicks off with two episodes on January 15 with new ones dropping every Friday.