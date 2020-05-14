Charlize Theron Remembers Her Mad Max Role as Furiosa
Mad Max: Fury Road featured Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a hardened survivor in the post-apocalyptic world who would help Tom Hardy's titular character throughout the film. The popularity of the character prompted a spinoff prequel focusing on Theron's character which, as it turns out, was actually an idea George Miller had prior to Mad Max: Fury Road, to begin with. Now, Miller is going forward with the Furiosa spinoff movie but it won't be bringing Theron back for the role. Instead, he will be recasting Furiosa with a younger actress to play the part and Theron has commented on this news.
In a series of tweets, Theron opened up about the role following the news breaking on Thursday afternoon. "The man, the myth, the legend. Forever grateful to you, George," the actress said in one tweet. "I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"
The tweets came on the five year anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road's release, shortly after the recasting comments surfaced online.
One of the photos shows Theron in her costume as Furiosa, embracing her newborn child.
I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of “I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig” (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough) pic.twitter.com/kHHjcoYxov— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020
I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time and realizing holy shit, George is not f*cking around. pic.twitter.com/LCD0SiIjRZ— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020
"I'll never forget the feeling of seeing my war right for the first time and realizing, 'Holy sh-t, George is not f-cking around," Theron said in another tweet. As demonstrated in the video with that tweet, much of the production for Mad Max: Fury Road called for practical sets and effects. Miller was eager to emphasize the use of real equipment, people, and vehicles as much as possible on this film.
My girls 💜 (minus Rosie!) pic.twitter.com/zfgEgsM7pB— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020
Theron's Furiosa was a hero to the escaped wives in Mad Max: Fury Road, calling for the actresses to spend much of their time on set together. Theron recalled the experience by dropping a photo of her and her co-stars having fun together on the set of the epic film.
The man, the myth, the legend. Forever grateful to you, George. pic.twitter.com/JKS0fPUism— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020
While he will ultimately be going another route in the sequel, Theron has nothing but praise for Miller and their time together.
