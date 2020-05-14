Charlize Theron Remembers Her Mad Max Role as Furiosa

Mad Max: Fury Road featured Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a hardened survivor in the post-apocalyptic world who would help Tom Hardy's titular character throughout the film. The popularity of the character prompted a spinoff prequel focusing on Theron's character which, as it turns out, was actually an idea George Miller had prior to Mad Max: Fury Road, to begin with. Now, Miller is going forward with the Furiosa spinoff movie but it won't be bringing Theron back for the role. Instead, he will be recasting Furiosa with a younger actress to play the part and Theron has commented on this news.

In a series of tweets, Theron opened up about the role following the news breaking on Thursday afternoon. "The man, the myth, the legend. Forever grateful to you, George," the actress said in one tweet. "I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"

The tweets came on the five year anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road's release, shortly after the recasting comments surfaced online.