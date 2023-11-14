Thor 5: Taika Waititi "Won't Be Involved" As Director

Taika Waititi says that he "won't be involved" in Thor 5. Recently, the director caught up with Business Insider on the red carpet for Next Goal Wins and told the outlet that he wouldn't be there for Chris Hemsworth's next outing as Thor. The main reason for that seems to be his packed schedule moving forward. Waititi is still cooking up a Star Wars projected the long-whispered Akira adaptation. So, there's not a ton of room for a return trip to the MCU. A very loud contingent of online fans will probably delight in this confirmation after some of the response to Thor: Love and Thunder. It feels like the franchise will be taking yet another turn with Hemsworth as The God of Thunder. Check out what he had to say down below.

"I know that I won't be involved…I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for," Waititi told the outlet. "…So that's six, seven years gone. I'd imagine another 'Thor' would be a lot sooner than that…But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"I would never feel like they are cheating on me," Waititi continued, as he praised Marvel with some humor. "We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

Thor 5's Villain Might Be Bigger Than Hela

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Earlier this year, Waititi shared his thoughts on what to do with Thor's next adventure. Specifically, how to handle the next villain. Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book shared some details from the director about how the next bad guy should be more intimidating than Hela. It feels like that would be an interesting direction for Thor 5. However, Waititi probably won't be there to see it.

"What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome," Waititi shared. "I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable"

Hemsworth Looking For Thor 5 Reinvention

Thor franchise star Chris Hemsworth has his own ideas about what Odinson should do in the next movie. Funnily enough, he's looking to mimic some of the other strategies that have worked for Thor in the past. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Marvel star said that the character is in need of another reinvention. Taika Waititi has had Thor in a more comedic mode for two movies now, and Hemsworth is looking ahead to getting onto some different paths. One thing that sparked the partnership with Waititi is the idea of Thor: Ragnarok as a massive course-altering journey for Thor. Expect more of the same in Thor 5.

"I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth said to the host. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Who do you want to see direct Thor 5? Let us know down in the comments!