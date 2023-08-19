Thor 5 Rumored To Be In Development at Marvel Studios

Thor 5 is reportedly in development at Marvel Studios. A new quote from Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book ignited this speculation online. On social media, MyTimeToShineHello says that the MCU sequel is currently in development. They report that Taika Waititi is not yet inked to return. But, he hasn't been ruled out either. Likely due to the writers and actors strikes, no contracts can be signed and nothing can be made official. Marvel fans were very rattled by the rumors after so long with no word on what was coming next for the franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder was a bit divisive among the fanbase. People still love Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian hero. But, the comedic elements wore a little thin for some viewers. Of course, Thor was always going to appear in another Marvel movie as a part of an ensemble. (Reminder that the entire premise of Avengers: Secret Wars is to get as many of these characters into scenarios with each other as possible.) So, while Hemsworth has not said anything concrete about Thor 5, it remains likely that Marvel Studios is at least thinking about where to take the franchise next.

Chris Hemsworth Has No Idea What's Going On With Thor 5

Thor Odinson has been on the shelf for about a year over at Marvel Studios. But, that doesn't stop fans from wondering what he's been up to with his small family now. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this year, the Love and Thunder star said he had no idea what's going on with the character in the next installment. He hasn't signed anything at the moment and there's no director attached. So, like a lot of Marvel favorites as of late, there's a holding pattern going on.

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," Hemsworth explained. "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

He added, "I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character ... If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

Things Have To Change For Thor 5

One thing that the series star and all the fans actually agree on is that there's going to have to be some significant change if there's to be more Thor stories from Marvel Studios. Hemsworth pointed to the character's evolution over the years during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. The actor explained how there has to be a reinvention, especially after some of the fan response to Love and Thunder. While some people were fans of Waititi's approach to the character. (The Disney+ streaming numbers absolutely back that up!) It's clear that things are going to be a bit more serious for Thor 5.

"I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth told the host when asked about the future of Thor. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

What do you want to see in Thor 5? Let us know down in the comments!