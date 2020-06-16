Major DDoS Attack Reminds Fans of Live Free or Die Hard

Earlier today word quickly began to spread of a massive DDoS – or distributed denial-of-service attack taking place across some of the biggest sites on the internet with outage-tracking website Downdetector listing sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch as all being impacted by the attack. This development came after major cell phone providers in the United States suffered widespread service disruptions. As our current cultural climate is want to do, this news was met by the masses with a comparison to a piece of pop culture. Out of all the potential comparisons that could be made, 2007's Live Free or Die Hard, was the first thing on many user's minds.

For those that don't recall the details of the the fourth film in the Die Hard series, the film centers around a widespread cyber terrorist attack called a "Fire sale" in the sequel. In the movie, the villains have a three stage plan where "everything must go," targeting transportation systems, financial systems, and public utilities. When you break it down like that it's pretty clear that these DDoS attacks isn't quite like what happened in the movie, but that hasn't stopped people from making the comparison. We've collected some of the best tweets on the subject below.