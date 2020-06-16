Major DDoS Attack Reminds Fans of Live Free or Die Hard
Earlier today word quickly began to spread of a massive DDoS – or distributed denial-of-service attack taking place across some of the biggest sites on the internet with outage-tracking website Downdetector listing sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch as all being impacted by the attack. This development came after major cell phone providers in the United States suffered widespread service disruptions. As our current cultural climate is want to do, this news was met by the masses with a comparison to a piece of pop culture. Out of all the potential comparisons that could be made, 2007's Live Free or Die Hard, was the first thing on many user's minds.
For those that don't recall the details of the the fourth film in the Die Hard series, the film centers around a widespread cyber terrorist attack called a "Fire sale" in the sequel. In the movie, the villains have a three stage plan where "everything must go," targeting transportation systems, financial systems, and public utilities. When you break it down like that it's pretty clear that these DDoS attacks isn't quite like what happened in the movie, but that hasn't stopped people from making the comparison. We've collected some of the best tweets on the subject below.
Just a thought
prevnext
Is it me or does it sound like a “Fire Sale” is about to happen like In “Live Free or Die hard” 🧐🧐🧐 #JustAThought #IfYouKnowYouKnow— Kid S.L.A.T.E. ☥ (@KIDSLATE7) June 16, 2020
Olympus Has Fallen & Red Dawn vibes
prevnext
Live Free or Die Hard, Olympus Has Fallen & Red Dawn mixed vibes due to this DDOS Attack.— Oswaldo #BLM (@breezyemotions) June 16, 2020
It's kind of apt
prevnext
Watch the movie “Live Free or Die Hard” these DDoS attacks remind me of this movie— John Wick’s Nephew (@WhiteBoiCorey) June 16, 2020
Sort of-like!
prevnext
Wow, we are going through some weird moments....DDoS
Just like Live Free or Die Hard https://t.co/ylts9O4ZiN— Ahankar Sharma (@AhankarS) June 16, 2020
Officer McClane, please
prevnext
Anyone else think there is a firesale going down a la Live Free or Die Hard? Cell providers down, banking issues, pandemic, social upheaval...seriously, just get me fuckin John McClane already. pic.twitter.com/RVlU41Nqnw— zylb (@dChuckZylb) June 15, 2020
Someone call Bruce Willie
prevnext
In my effort to reference Live Free or Die Hard, one of my favorite movies, whenever I can...
The US is currently under a fire sale, man! pic.twitter.com/M3KI78PmdN— Emilio (@EmilioEmm) June 15, 2020
Okay when you put it like this
prevnext
So, I saw this movie called Live Free or Die Hard once.... https://t.co/9nO1RGt0lf— Money Is The Cheapest Form of Reparations (@SirKoper) June 15, 2020
He's in California probably
prevnext
Are we under cyber attack?— .. (@Torreboho) June 15, 2020
Are we living an alternate version of, Live Free or Die Hard?
Where’s Bruce Willis when u need em???😫🧐
Phones have changed a lot since then
prevnext
There's a #DDoS attack thats shutting down cellphone carriers... anyone else getting Live Free Die Hard vibes? pic.twitter.com/JUJDaKD0wb— 🖱 (@robshitposting) June 15, 2020
Okay but not really
prev
the world: DDOS PROBLEMS!!!! me: *casually watches live free or die hard as a response* yeah if they can pull this kinda shit, i’ll worry. otherwise? anonymous would love to have this kind of reach.— Mercy (@manicheadlites) June 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.