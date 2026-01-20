Major Female Character of Man of Tomorrow Seemingly Revealed (And It’s Not Wonder Woman)

Superman shattered box office expectations to become the highest-grossing superhero film in 2025. This achievement was not merely a financial victory but a critical one, as the movie officially inaugurated the DC Universe theatrical journey while being acclaimed by critics, longtime enthusiasts, and casual audiences alike. Following this outstanding reception, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wasted no time in capitalizing on the momentum by fast-tracking a direct follow-up titled Man of Tomorrow. Given that the initial film featured an expansive roster of DC heroes, the anticipation for the sequel has centered largely on which iconic figures will join the DCU continuity next. Recent rumors regarding a casting call for a particularly tall female role with warrior-like qualities immediately set the fandom ablaze with speculation that Wonder Woman would finally make her debut in this new cinematic universe. However, the latest reports indicate that the production is actually looking toward a different corner of the cosmic DC mythos to fill this pivotal slot.

According to a report from Nexus Point News, the major female character being cast for Man of Tomorrow is none other than Maxima, the formidable Queen of Almerac. Created by Roger Stern and George Pérez in 1989, Maxima is a powerhouse who originally traveled to Earth to find a genetically suitable mate, eventually setting her sights on Superman himself. Her inclusion aligns perfectly with Gunn’s established creative strategy of utilizing lesser-known but high-impact DC characters to balance the presence of heavy hitters like the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). The report also notes that Maxima will initially serve as a secondary antagonist alongside Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac before potentially shifting her allegiances as the narrative unfolds.

What Does Maxima Inclusion Mean for Man of Tomorrow

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The introduction of Maxima and the confirmed presence of Brainiac suggest that Man of Tomorrow is drawing significant inspiration from the classic “Panic in the Sky” comic book crossover. In that 1992 storyline, the cybernetic conqueror Brainiac takes control of the planet-sized satellite Warworld and enslaves several powerful cosmic entities, including Maxima, to lead an all-out invasion of Earth. This narrative framework provides a logical reason for the previously established rivalry between Superman and Lex Luthor to take a back seat, as the two iconic enemies must join forces to defend the planet from a total extraterrestrial siege. Maxima fits into this dynamic as a reluctant enforcer for Brainiac, whose own motivations and pride eventually lead her to rebel against the villain, offering a redemptive arc that could see her transition from a threat into a tentative ally by the film’s conclusion.

Furthermore, the expansion of the roster does not appear to end with the Queen of Almerac. Nexus Point News also reported that another major DC hero is expected to join the picture, a move that could serve as a precursor for the eventual formation of the Justice League in the DCU. While specific names remain under wraps, the presence of multiple high-tier heroes fighting a global threat like Brainiac mirrors the structure of the “Panic in the Sky” event, where Superman assumed a leadership role over a diverse coalition of Earth’s defenders. This approach allows the DCU to build its interconnected mythology organically, demonstrating Superman’s ability to inspire and lead other heroes before a formal team is ever established.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 9, 2027.