James Gunn Confirms Man of Tomorrow Brainiac Casting (and It’s Perfect)

When James Gunn revealed that Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow would see Superman form an uneasy alliance with arch nemesis Lex Luthor, DC fans knew that only a very powerful threat could force those two characters to work together. This is why that for months, the prevailing theory has been that classic villain Brainiac would finally make his long-awaited live-action film debut. Industry trade reports about Man of Tomorrow indicated this would be the case, and there were no shortage of rumors about who could play Brainiac, but now James Gunn has confirmed everything viewers want to know. Not only is Brainiac officially the Man of Tomorrow villain, his actor has been revealed.

On X, Gunn shared the news that Lars Eidinger “rose to the top” of the casting search to land the coveted role. Check out Gunn’s post in the space below, which includes a side-by-side image of Eidinger and Brainiac:

Lars Eidinger Should Be the Perfect Brainiac for the DCU

Prior to Eidinger’s casting, DC fans suggested several possible Brainiac actors for the DC Universe. Popular picks were people who had previously worked with Gunn, such as Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji and Dave Bautista (the latter of which Gunn fervently debunked just a week ago). While it’s understandable why fans were looking at Gunn’s former collaborators — many of whom would have made a compelling Brainiac — Eidinger is an inspired pick who should be an intimidating presence in Man of Tomorrow. For starters, he certainly looks the part. When he’s eventually in his full Brainiac costume, audiences should be able to easily buy him as the super-intelligent villain just by taking in the visual.

Of course, Eidinger has more going for him than a classic Brainiac aesthetic. He’s also a tremendously gifted performer whose career has spanned several productions across the stage and screen. A majority of his credits are German films and TV shows, but he’s also lent his talents to American projects like Tim Burton’s Dumbo remake and multiple Noah Baumbach films. Regardless of which country he’s working in, Eidinger has demonstrated impeccable range, proving he’s capable of handling everything from historical drama to absurdist dark comedies. Considering Gunn’s sensibilities as a filmmaker, being able to balance multiple tones is a must for an actor. Brainiac should be a very serious and threatening character, but it’s encouraging to see that Eidinger still has experience with different genres.

If any fans are disappointed that someone like Bautista or Iwuji won’t be Brainiac, they can take solace in knowing that casting has long been one of Gunn’s greatest strengths as a filmmaker. Once you watch one of Gunn’s movies, it’s impossible to see anyone else as his characters. This was a main reason why Guardians of the Galaxy resonated so much, and it carried over to Gunn’s DC productions like The Suicide Squad and Superman. Going into the DC Universe, everyone had their own picks for Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, and the trio of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult made those roles their own, cementing themselves as iconic versions for a new generation. Eidinger may not be well-known to comic book movie fans now, but odds are he will be the next great piece of James Gunn casting.

It’s also great to have official confirmation that Brainiac will indeed appear in Man of Tomorrow. He’s arguably the most notable member of Superman’s rogues’ gallery who hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie yet, and it’ll be exciting to see Man of Tomorrow do something different to stand out. There have been plenty of Superman films where Lex Luthor or General Zod is the main villain, meaning now is the right time to give someone else the spotlight. Keeping things fresh and interesting should help the DCU maintain its forward momentum after the success of Superman.

