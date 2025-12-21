7 Bold Predictions For The DCU In 2026

With the new DC Universe underway, the brand-new superhero franchise is attracting massive interest from fans heading into 2026. 2025 saw the birth of the DCU with the release of James Gunn’s Superman, which introduced the world to David Corenswet’s titular Man of Steel and several other key DC characters. Superman set up several DC projects, with some being directly teased and others simply announced by either James Gunn or Peter Safran, the two co-heads of the new DC Studios. While the franchise hasn’t yet come to rival the success of its Marvel counterpart, the MCU, it is already well on its way to competing for box office dominance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As 2026 will be the first full year of the new DC Universe, it’s likely to be a monumental one. Many DCU characters will get their own movies, as previously announced, with some likely to be given release dates over the coming year. Other developments are likely to be announcements of future projects, the reveal of new characters or plot points, or key worldbuilding decisions that will shape the franchise’s future. With that in mind, here are 7 bold predications for the DCU in 2026.

7) Clayface Will Reveal The DCU’s Batman

Little is currently known about the DCU’s Batman, but that’s likely to change in 2026. Currently set for a September 2026 release, the DCU’s own Clayface movie could well deliver fans their first look at the new continuity’s Dark Knight. It doesn’t seem likely that any other projects will feature the character first, and Clayface’s status as a Batman villain makes it seem possible that the hero could make a minor appearance.

6) The Brave & The Bold Will Be 2026’s Next Big DCU Release

Considering there has been no concrete news about Batman: The Brave and the Bold‘s release, the movie isn’t thought likely to materialize until 2027 or later. However, our prediction for 2026 is that The Brave and the Bold will be the next big DCU release announcement. Batman’s undeniably popularity around the world makes him an important character for the DCU, so it seems likely that the next movie to get a confirmed release date will be The Brave and the Bold.

5) Xolo Maridueña Will Return (& Sooner Than Expected)

Though Blue Beetle was tipped to appear in a Peacemaker season 2 cameo that didn’t happen, we predict that he might just appear sooner than expected. The character’s exact DCU status is fairly ambiguous, with James Gunn suggesting that DCEU actor Xolo Maridueña would return in the role in the new franchise. However, with a Booster Gold series in development, 2026 could see Blue Beetle return much sooner than expected to appear alongside his long-time superhero pal.

4) Supergirl Will Play A Crucial Role In Shaping The DCU

The next confirmed cinematic release for the franchise is the DCU’s Supergirl movie, which will deliver on the character’s cameo in Superman. As the next major character introduced, Supergirl is almost certain to play a huge role in building the wider DCU. The movie is set to introduce several DC locations and characters, and as such, has the potential to shape the future of the franchise in 2026.

3) A Titans Reunion Could Be Announced

The Titans TV show may not have earned major success, but it stands out as one of the most overlooked DC projects of recent years. A DC TV show not afraid to get dark, many lamented the show’s ending. However, 2026 could see the show revived, in a sense, as the DCU’s own Teen Titans movie could be announced as a potential continuation of the short-lived show. While this prediction might be based more on wishful thinking than any real evidence, it’s something that could potentially materialize in 2026.

2) Wonder Woman’s Future Will Be Revealed

Wonder Woman is one of DC’s most iconic characters and has been a key part of the comics continuity for decades. As one of the most powerful DC heroes, Wonder Woman will surely become a prominent part of the DCU as it continues to grow. Our prediction is that 2026 will reveal the character’s DCU future, including who has been cast in the role, and when her next solo project will be released.

1) The Batman Part II Will be Announced As Part Of The DCU

It seems to have taken an age, but with The Batman Part II finally moving forward, we’re going to boldly predict its importance to the DCU in 2026. While the movie itself isn’t likely to release until 2027 or later, 2026 could be the year that Robert Pattinson’s Batman is incorporated into the DCU. Whether it’s likely to happen or simply a pipe dream, it’s certainly a possibility, and one that could come true in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!