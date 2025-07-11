DC Studios Has Big Plans (& They Include a New Justice League Movie)

The long-term vision for the new DC Universe has been officially confirmed, and its ultimate destination is a new Justice League crossover film. A recent report from the Wall Street Journal outlines the multi-year strategy currently being executed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, confirming that they are already discussing the project that will tie all movies and series together. This roadmap, which launches with this weekend’s release of Superman, involves a steady release schedule that will see the studio launching approximately two films and one animated series per year, in addition to multiple TV shows. This cadence will allow the new canon to be methodically populated with a full roster of both well-known and obscure characters before they are united for a massive team-up, ensuring that the new DCU feels like a fully-realized world.

The first phase of the DCU plan, “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” is already demonstrating the new studio’s creative ambitions and willingness to adapt. Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock as a “hardcore” version of the character, has wrapped filming and is scheduled for a June 26, 2026, release. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, will also feature Jason Momoa making his DCU debut as the bounty hunter Lobo. Previously announced projects are moving forward with key creative talent attached. The Lanterns series, which will stream on Max, also set for a 2026 release, stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, with Ozark‘s Chris Mundy serving as showrunner. Meanwhile, Andy Muschietti’s Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will focus on Bruce Wayne and his son Damian, is still in development, though it was briefly put on the back burner while the script was perfected.

The initial film slate has expanded to include surprising new additions, such as a low-budget, R-rated Clayface body-horror film from writer Mike Flanagan, which is set for a September 2026 release. Writer Ana Nogueira, who penned Supergirl, is now also writing a Teen Titans movie, bringing another major DC team into the fold. Other projects like the Max prequel series Paradise Lost and the James Mangold-helmed Swamp Thing remain in active, if slow, development, rounding out a diverse slate for the next years.

Superman‘s High Praise Gives the DCU a Great Start

Any plan for a cinematic universe, no matter how ambitious, lives or dies by its first chapter. Fortunately, James Gunn’s Superman has delivered a triumphant and critically acclaimed launch. The film is a massive success with reviewers, earning a “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus celebrates the movie’s confident, warm, and sincere tone, hailing it as a much-needed return to the character’s optimistic roots. David Corenswet’s portrayal of Clark Kent has been singled out for particular praise, with critics noting he perfectly embodies the hero’s kindness and humility while bringing a modern sensibility to the role.

This wave of positive reviews is yet to translated into a powerful debut at the box office, proving that audiences are ready to embrace this new direction for DC. After a strong start in previews, projections for the film’s domestic opening weekend have solidified in the $115 million to $135 million range, while its global opening is expected to soar well past $200 million. Even though these are solid numbers, Superman was an expensive movie with a huge marketing campaign, so it needs to keep winning at the box office in the upcoming weeks to ensure its profitability.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

