The DCU’s Wonder Woman Casting In Superman Sequel Takes Huge Step Forward

The DC Universe is building significant momentum under the leadership of James Gunn. Following a period of mixed reception for DC films, the new slate of projects has been met with enthusiasm from both critics and fans, establishing a clearer path forward for the franchise. This positive reception has fueled an ambitious expansion, including a direct sequel to Superman set for a 2027 release, titled Man of Tomorrow. The film is poised to take the universe in a new direction, featuring Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as a protagonist who teams up with Superman (David Corenswet) to defend Earth from the cosmic threat of Brainiac. Mirroring the strategy of its predecessor, Man of Tomorrow is also expected to be a major crossover event, integrating numerous other DC characters into its narrative. A recent casting call has heightened this expectation, suggesting that a key female hero may be making her debut.

Insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that Man of Tomorrow is currently in the process of casting an actress in her 20s for a significant role. Further reports from Nexus Point News elaborate on this, specifying the production is seeking taller actresses for a character described as a “warrior” with a “strong physique” and an “edge.” The combination of age and physical requirements suggests DC Studios is casting for a major heroic role intended to be a cornerstone of the DCU for years to come, immediately sparking fan speculation that the character is Wonder Woman.

Co-CEO James Gunn has openly stated that Wonder Woman is a “priority” for the studio. Introducing her in a major film like Man of Tomorrow could effectively build momentum for her upcoming solo project, which currently has a script in development. While it is possible the casting is for another DC hero, the detailed description strongly aligns with the iconic Amazonian princess.

If Not Wonder Woman, Who Is the New Man of Tomorrow Female Hero?

While Wonder Woman is the fan-favorite theory, several other powerful DC heroines fit the casting description. Given that the film’s antagonist is the cosmic villain Brainiac, the new hero could also be from off-world. Big Barda is a prime candidate, as the towering New God warrior perfectly matches the call for a tall actress with a “strong physique.” Her introduction would also connect to the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series. Another powerful cosmic hero who fits the description is Starfire. The Tamaranean princess is a formidable warrior with immense power, and her royal-yet-fierce demeanor would satisfy the “edge” requirement. Plus, a Teen Titans movie is in development, making her appearance more likely.

Alternatively, the role could be for a formidable Earth-based hero. The description of a “warrior” with an “edge” is a perfect fit for Black Canary, one of the DCU’s most skilled martial artists. Zatanna is another possibility, especially since the Vesuvius nightclub, her signature performance venue, has appeared in the DCU via set photos from Clayface. With Doctor Fate reportedly playing a role in Man of Tomorrow, DC Studios could be expanding its supernatural side. Finally, the role could be for Vixen. Her Tantu Totem grants her the abilities of any animal, making her an incredibly versatile and powerful fighter whose portrayal would demand a strong physical presence.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released in 2027.

