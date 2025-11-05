Major Marvel Rumor Reveals Which X-Men Character May Be the Focus of the MCU’s Future (And It’s Not Wolverine)

After over a decade of Marvel characters making their jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s finally time for the arrival of the X-Men, who have been the most anticipated arrivals since the MCU first began. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars looming, more details are starting to come to light about the X-Men’s big debut, and now a major rumor has provided a possible look into which X-Men characters will be the focus of this new MCU era, and surprisingly, Wolverine isn’t in the discussion.

On the latest episode of The Kristian Harloff Show, Harloff shared some things he’s heard about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and how the X-Men will be woven into the MCU, and one of those rumors definitely captured our attention. Harloff revealed that he’s heard that Wolverine won’t be the big focus as far as X-Men characters, and instead, there will be a big push for Cyclops and the Summers family as a whole.

Harloff said, “One of the things that could be in the X-Men, because they’re going to be leading, everyone knows they’re leading with the X-Men, Cyclops is going to be a heavy push with him and the Summers family. So Wolverine wouldn’t be a big focus.”

If true, that would spell a huge but welcome change from the previous X-Men universe that took place at 20th Century Fox. Wolverine was the unquestionable lead character for the universe, which was partly thanks to the franchise’s breakout star, Hugh Jackman, playing the role to perfection. As a result, Fox built most of its X-Men films around Wolverine as the lead, so even huge events like Days of Future Past were built with Logan leading the charge.

Having Cyclops be a bigger focus would bring things more in line with several eras of the comics, especially if the Summers family part of that rumor is true as well. Between Cyclops, Jean Grey, Cable, Rachel Summers, Havoc, Vulcan, and Corsair, there’s plenty of history and relationships to explore with the Summers family at the center, and they connect to a host of other key characters and events as well, making this a perfect foundation on which to build the franchise from.

It’s also not like Wolverine is going anywhere, and just like he was in the Fox franchise, he is likely to be a massively popular character in the MCU as well. It won’t be Jackman playing the role, but we could possibly see Jackman reprise it one last time in Avengers: Doomsday alongside his other returning X-Men cast. We’ll just have to wait and see how that turns out.

The next X-Men project will be directed by Jake Schreier, and will look to bring not only the X-Men but the concept of mutants and their world structure into the MCU. It’s a tall order, but one that Schreier seems capable of handling, and he will have a massive reset button to help that process in terms of Secret Wars.

Speaking of Secret Wars, Harloff also added another interesting rumor to the mix. Harloff said, “There’s going to be a total of three Earths that are going to be colliding in Doomsday, and Battleworld is the result of it.” Battleworld was always going to be the amalgamation of all these universes mashed up, and by the end of the film, we’ll likely have a cherry-picked and streamlined universe that factors everything Marvel wants moving forward into the new MCU. If this rumor ends up being true, then it appears we’ll have plenty of Summers family adventures to look forward to as a result.

