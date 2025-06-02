X-Men Rumor Reveals 3 Villains of MCU Reboot (& They’re Not Magneto)

There’s little doubt that Marvel Studios will reinvent Magneto for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming X-Men reboot, but a new rumor suggests the Master of Magnetism will not be the X-Men’s primary villain. Back in May 2024, Michael Lesslie was hired to pen the first script for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, which is expected to release after Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars conclude the Multiverse Saga. As well as introducing a new version of the X-Men team, this MCU reboot will also reinvent some significant Marvel villains, according to a new report.

According to Alex Perez in May’s Discord Q&A (via The Cosmic Circus), the MCU’s upcoming X-Men reboot will feature three reinvented villains as the main antagonists for the new mutant team. This includes Mister Sinister, Senator Robert Kelly, and Bolivar Trask. Each of these villains was previously teased or played a part in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, but deserves more recognition and impact in the MCU proper. This rumor has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Senator Robert Kelly built his campaign on anti-mutant propaganda and was originally an enemy of the X-Men, but later changed his views and became an important ally. Kelly would make for a fantastic human adversary for the MCU’s X-Men team, perhaps alongside military scientist Bolivar Trask, the creator of the Sentinels. Bruce Davison previously played Kelly in 2000’s X-Men, while Peter Dinklage appeared as Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but there’s one iconic X-Men villain who has never had a live-action adaptation.

Nathaniel Essex, aka Mister Sinister, is one of the most notable and powerful adversaries of the X-Men in Marvel Comics history. Despite being teased relentlessly in Fox’s X-Men franchise, Sinister never appeared in person. It would be great to see Marvel Studios finally rectify this mistake, perhaps even casting Jon Hamm in his long-awaited role as the formidable villain. His long life, obsession with genetic experimentation, and connection to other MCU characters would make Mister Sinister the perfect fit for the MCU’s X-Men reboot.

Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as X-Men villain-turned-ally Magneto in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, but Marvel Studios will surely want to debut a younger, more active, and more terrifying iteration of the Marvel icon in the MCU’s future. Given Magneto’s prominence in Fox’s X-Men franchise, however, Marvel might want to avoid overdoing it again. This creates the perfect opportunity for new villains to have more central roles, which leaves the door open for Senator Kelly, Bolivar Trask, and, perhaps most excitingly, Mister Sinister, to make their marks on the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday now has a release date of December 18, 2026.