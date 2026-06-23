Man of Tomorrow’s Very Exciting Superman & Lois Scene Teased by Star (& Fans Think They Know What It Is)

The next chapter in James Gunn’s Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, is already being filmed, and fans are loving what they’ve seen from the set photos and videos that have leaked. After their conflict in Superman (2025), Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will be forced to team up and defend Earth from the alien threat of Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). That will require big new developments like Lex donning his iconic “warsuit” armor, and a helping hand from a vengeful Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and her dog, Krypto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big battle to save the world is certainly the main focus of Man of Tomorrow, but fans of Superman also want to see more of the red-hot chemistry between Corenswet and Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan. During a recent interview, Brosnahan teased DC fans about how Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman and Lois Lane story arc, promising that there’s at least one scene that fans will be “very excited” about!

Man of Tomorrow Will Have A Major Superman & Lois Lane Moment – But What Is It?

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The stars of Man of Tomorrow all showed up to support Milly Alcock at the premiere of Supergirl this week, and Rachel Brosnahan stopped to chat with Extra. During the interview, she was asked what fans can look forward to from Superman and Lois in Man of Tomorrow. Obviously, she couldn’t say much, but she did say that “I shot a scene the other day with David that I think people are going to be very excited about. That’s the most I can say! My bosses are here!”

So what kind of moment would make DC fans stand up and cheer for Superman and Lois Lane? A few good guestimates are circulating in the fan chat threads:

A Proposal (& Wedding) – One of the biggest (and now iconic) scenes in Superman (2025) is when the battle is won, and Superman sneaks off to an empty mall with Lois to share a passionate floating kiss in secret. Well, Man of Tomorrow could really up that same ante by having Superman propose to Lois Lane in a spectacular moment – or skipping right to the wedding day. It would give fans major feels, be a great set piece, and put the DCU franchise on track to introduce the couple’s son, Jonathan Kent, by the time a third film is released.

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A Love Scene – Even Marvel Studios has pushed the boundary by including a “love scene” between two characters in Eternals, and the DCU is a franchise that is operating across a very wide range of maturity levels (see: Peacemaker, Lanterns, Creature Commandos, Clayface, etc.). Nobody thinks we’d get anything too explicit, but an intimate, PG-13, “love scene” isn’t out of the question. Richard Donner’s Superman II had a steamy moment where Clark (de-powered) and Lois spent a night together in the Fortress of Solitude; we wouldn’t put it past James Gunn to answer one of the longest debates in fandom by establishing that Clark and Lois have mastered the… logistics of their lovemaking.

Tag-Team Fight – Superman (2025) established that Brosnahan’s Lois Lane isn’t a sideline Damsel in distress: she’s an active player in the game. Man of Tomorrow has every chance to bring Lois into the fight: she can don her own suit of armor, like Lex, or, since we know James Gunn takes inspiration from the All-Star Superman comic, we could see one of its most famous segments adapted, wherein Lois gets Superman powers for a limited time. Seeing Corenswet and Brosnahan in a superpowered throwdown together would certainly be new. And we’d be here for it.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is currently filming for release on July 9, 2027. Talk DCU with us on the ComicBook Forum below!