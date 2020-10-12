Goldfinger Actress Margaret Nolan Passes Away at 76

✖

Beloved actress and model Margaret Nolan, who is best known for her work in Goldfinger and the Carry On franchise, has passed away at the age of 76. Her death reportedly occurred on October 5th, although the cause is currently unknown. The news of her passing was shared on Sunday by director Edgar Wright, who cast the actress in the forthcoming Last Night in Soho, and took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. Wright wrote that the actress "was so funny, sharp, and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories."

She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day's Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We're British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RyUs7fS6P7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/6NpGYcHIgJ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

"I’m so glad I got to know her," Wright's posts say in part. "My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

Born in Norton Radstock, Somerset on October 29th, 1943, Nolan grew up in Hampstead, London. Her career first began as a glamour model in the 1960s, with her briefly going by the stage name of Vicky Kennedy. Her breakout role was undoubtedly in the James Bond film Goldfinger, in which she played Dink. In addition to being Bond's masseuse in the film, Dink also appeared painted gold and wore a gold bikini in the film's title sequence and marketing material. The images that resulted from that sequence have been regarded as iconic, and even became the first film title sequence to be shown at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

"It does celebrate the physical form," Nolan said of the title sequence in a 2012 interview with Playerist. "If I'd been nude it might have been about liberation because up to that point you wouldn't have seen a nude woman in a publicly visible thing like that. I could have been very pretentious and said this is liberating. But because I was dressed-up anyway I didn't get that sense."

Nolan's film career went on to include A Hard Day's Night, Ferry Cross the Mersey, and Three Rooms in Manhattan. She also made multiple appearances in the Carry On film franchise, which was incredibly popular in Britain. Outside of Last Night in Soho, Nolan's final onscreen role was as Dame Margaret in 2011's The Power of Three. Beyond acting, Nolan also had a prolific career as a visual artist, creating photo collages and montages out of her early publicity photos.

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Luke O'Sullivan and Oscar Deeks.

Our thoughts are with Nolan's family, friends, and fans at this time.