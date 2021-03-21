Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Jokes About Almost Quitting 13 Going on 30 Over “Thriller” Dance

✖

Long before he was the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hulk, Mark Ruffalo melted hearts playing Matty Flamhaff opposite Jenifer Garner's Jenna Rink in the 2004 romantic comedy, 13 Going on 30. It's obvious Ruffalo and Garner have a lot of love for that film, especially since they often post about it on social media. In fact, the two actors recently reunited to film Netflix's The Adam Project, and their new selfie practically broke the Internet. The fun continued yesterday when People's Instagram account shared a little fact about the rom-com.

"Mark Ruffalo almost couldn't hang with his 13 Going on 30 costars," the post reads. "The actor starred in the beloved movie alongside Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, and in one memorable scene, all three perfectly dance the iconic choreography to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller.' But Garner jokes that scene was almost Ruffalo's breaking point during the making of the hit film. 'He came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out,' Garner says, laughing at the end as she remembers what a hard time Ruffalo had with the choreography."

Ruffalo commented on the post, adding, "It didn’t help that it took me 3 hours to learn what Jen mastered in about 20 minutes! 😆😂😆 Matty had to be dragged out on that dance floor as well, poor guy. But all this time later he is grateful he did." You can check out the post and Ruffalo's comments below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The Adam Project is set to star Ryan Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo's character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son, and Garner plays Reynolds' mother. Catherine Keener is set to play the movie's antagonist, a woman who has stolen powerful technology, with Alex Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy.

13 Going on 30 is currently available to stream in HBO Max. The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime this year. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming movie!