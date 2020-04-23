Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of 13 Going on 30

✖

Do you remember where you were 16 years ago today? I remember it vividly. I was a young teen, sitting in a movie theater, unaware that my life was about to be changed forever. Like so many others on April 23rd, 2004, I was falling madly in love with Mark Ruffalo. Before he was known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk, Ruffalo had a vast acting career, but it was his portrayal as Matty in 13 Going on 30 that turned a generation of people into mega-fans. The adorable rom-com saw Ruffalo playing opposite Jennifer Garner, who wakes up as a 30-year-old after making a wish on her 13th birthday. Earlier today, Ruffalo took to Instagram to celebrate the movie's anniversary, because he's the king of brightening our days with social media posts.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬,” Ruffalo wrote. Garner has yet to comment on the post, but we're waiting for some Jenna/Matty love! You can view the post below:

As for Ruffalo's role in the MCU, he is only officially signed on to play his character again in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If.... The actor isn't currently attached to any live-action films, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he recently shared some potential Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

