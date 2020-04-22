Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Responds to Controversial Avengers Team Meme

✖

Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly caused a lot of buzz on Twitter by joining the "build-a-team" trend that's currently popular on social media. In EW's Marvel version, fans have only $15 to choose their ideal MCU team with members of the franchise being available to "buy" with prices ranging from $1 to $5. Many Marvel fans were appalled that Scarlet Witch was only priced at $2, causing the character to trend on Twitter. However, Wanda stans weren't the only people asking for changes to the meme. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, took to Twitter to ask EW if he could spend a little extra to get his ideal team.

“Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $15? Share your picks with us,” @EW tweeted. “Can I have another $14 to have the OG 6?,” Ruffalo asked. This caused a lot of fun responses in the comments ranging from “You only need $9 more, you already got yourself” to “I’ll let you have my $15 it’ll be worth it just to see you all back together.” You can check out the tweets below:

Can I have another $14 to have the OG 6? 💚 #Avengers https://t.co/hABGQMyWit — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2020

Currently, Ruffalo is only officially signed on to play his character again in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If..., but that doesn't mean Ruffalo doesn't want to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he recently shared some potential Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Currently, fans are hoping Ruffalo will rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering the actor's friendship with Taika Waititi, we wouldn't be surprised if the director was writing Ruffalo into his movie. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

What would be your idea Marvel team? Tell us in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.