Mark Ruffalo Is Feeling Nostalgic Over Avengers: Endgame’s Anniversary

Mark Ruffalo is having a big week for anniversaries! A few days ago, the actor celebrated 16 years since the rom-com classic, 13 Going on 30, hit theaters. Now, he's celebrating the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame. The epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film was released on April 26th, 2019, and considering the upcoming Marvel films have all been pushed back, it feels more appropriate than ever to celebrate the movies we've already been given. Ruffalo took to Twitter earlier today to share some photos from the movie's world premiere and thank fans for their role in the film's success.

“Feeling nostalgic that it’s been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theaters.⁣ Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us 💚 #LoveYou3000,” Ruffalo tweeted. He also included a photo of himself on the purple carpet as well as a group photo of the Avengers onstage together during the event. You can check out the actor’s tweet below:

Feeling nostalgic that it’s been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theaters.⁣

Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us 💚 #LoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/GUIXVhAs9w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 26, 2020

As for Ruffalo's role in the MCU, he is only officially signed on to play his character again in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If.... The actor isn't currently attached to any live-action films, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he recently shared some potential Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.

