Avengers: Endgame Fan Edit Will Give You Goosebumps Even a Year After Release

With the film industry on pause thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, movies are being delayed or halting production and some finished projects are being released on digital early. Movie theaters have closed and some moviegoers are missing that shared experience of seeing a new movie on the big screen with an audience for the first time. This is what led to audience reactions to Avengers: Endgame going viral not too long ago. If you're looking to relive some past movie magic, then the "Avengers: Whatever It Takes" supercut from Gamerstrix on YouTube might help you out. It isn't live fan reactions, but it strings together some of the highlights of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe so far into a single video. If you're a Marvel fan, it should give you those good feelings.

Avengers: Endgame got an epilogue in Spider-Man: Far From Home last year. It's been a long wait since then for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow was supposed to kick off Phase 4 of the MCU in May. It has been delayed until November while the studio waits for movie theaters to resume business.

The delayed of Black Widow caused a domino effect in Marvel Studios' schedule Eternals release was meant to open in November but got pushed into February 2021. That pushed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back until May 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness moved to November 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder move to February 2022.

The delays have affected the upcoming Disney+ spinoffs of Marvel Studios films. The first of them, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was close to wrapping with plans to debut later this year but was forced to pause production. Others waiting in the queue include WandaVision and Loki.

What do you think of this Avengers: Endgame supercut? Let us know in the comments.

Marvel Studios' upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

