Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Finally Reveals New Photos

A new look at Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has finally arrived. On Thursday, in conjunction with the first trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon being screened at CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films released new photos for the upcoming blockbuster. This comes after the film's very first promotional photo, which showed stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone sitting at a kitchen table, became somewhat of a meme for being the only official look at the film for over a year.

"I couldn't have made this picture without collaborators who are remarkable and were totally dedicated to bringing this story to life on an epic scale," Scorsese said during a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. "So I needed actors who are really brave enough to play very complicated central characters, extremely complicated, and I turned to a remarkable young actress named Lily Gladstone [and] a few guys I've worked with on a few other occasions."

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman." The film is based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

"I did visit the set for a few days," Grann said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," Grann said. "Leo [DiCaprio] just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw."

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history. They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation," Grann continued. "The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically. I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select theaters on Friday, October 6th. It will subsequently be expanded into a wide release on Friday, October 20th.