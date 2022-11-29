Kathryn Hahn Reveals She Knows Everything About Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn admitted that she knows "everything" about Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Glass Onion. However, even with another Knives Out mystery to discover, things have to shift towards Marvel at some point. "I know everything about it," she smirked. However, after that small admission, the actress had to clam up about the Disney+ show. It feels like the Agatha show is circled on the calendar for a lot of people that loved WandaVision. Anything to get back to that time when Disney+'s first MCU series premiered. While the anticipation grows with each announced cast member. Aubrey Plaza and Eric Andre will do that for an audience. When pressed about how this show came to be. It seems like Hahn was as surprised as the fans were when Coven of Chaos was announced.

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn revealed. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

Will Wanda Maximoff Be In Coven of Chaos?

Fans continue to ask if Elizabeth Olsen will somehow pop up in Coven of Chaos. While the Scarlet Witch actress has been mum on her Marvel future, the people demand to see Wanda Maximoff again. (In fact, it seems like every 3 weeks there's another interview with her denying any future plans at all.) Here's what she said to Entertainment Tonight a few weeks ago.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen explained. Then she would go ahead and add her desire to see both Hahn and Paul Bettany on-screen again at some point. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

What kind of wildness will extend out of Coven of Chaos? Let us know down in the comments!