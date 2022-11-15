Kathryn Hahn Quotes Game of Thrones to Avoid Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spoiler

Kathryn Hahn is pulling out quotes from Game of Thrones in order to keep the secrets of Agatha: Coven of Chaos under wraps. The popular Agatha actress is part of the all-star cast of director Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. The much-anticipated sequel to 2019's Knives Out is getting a limited theatrical release alongside a premiere on Netflix, so the world premiere was the perfect place for outlets to speak to Hahn and her many costars. Of course, some Marvel questions also made their way to the red carpet, where Hahn quoted a classic Game of Thrones line to keep her lips sealed on all things Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Speaking with Variety, Kathryn Hahn was asked how much singing will take place on Agatha: Coven of Chaos. For a quick refresher, Hahn was the antagonist in Marvel's first Disney+ series, WandaVision, where she played Wanda Maximoff's nosey neighbor Agnes. The episode that revealed Agnes was really Agatha Harkness featured a musical number creatively titled "Agatha All Along," which was nominated for a Grammy. Hahn dodged the question by stating, "I know nothing, Jon Snow," a reference Rose Leslie's Ygritte said to Kit Harington's Jon Snow in the seventh episode of Game of Throne's second season, titled "A Man Without Honor."

Agatha: House of Harkness Retitled Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel's Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed that the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness was being renamed Agatha: Coven of Chaos. A reason for the name change wasn't given, and plot details regarding the Disney+ series are unknown. At this time we can assume Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch won't be involved, considering fans saw her character "die" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Olsen has said in the past that she would be up for an appearance.

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn," Olsen said on Good Morning America. "I mean, no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show [WandaVision] was just filled with lots of joy, it was great."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added some major actors to its cast. First, it was reported Heartstopper star Joe Locke is joining Kathryn Hahn in Coven of Chaos. Next up was Aubrey Plaza being cast in Coven of Chaos, with both stars playing undisclosed roles. Of course, fans have already speculated on which Marvel characters Locke and Plaza could be playing.

Fans believe Joe Locke is the grown-up version of Scarlet Witch's son Billy, aka Wiccan, while Aubrey Plaza is either portraying Agatha's daughter Nicole Scratch or another witch. Two more additions to Agatha: Coven of Chaos include Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black, The Staircase) and Ali Ahn (Billions, Supernatural).

