Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Below, take a look at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funko Pops, which are now available for pre-order.

Anticipate a universe of adventures with Ant-Man and family as they protect against evil and push themselves beyond what they believed possible. Add to your Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania collection today https://t.co/gxIkqoYhYj #Funko #FunkoPOP #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ywT6ZthlWz — Funko (@OriginalFunko) December 1, 2022

Quantumania is "going to be more epic than a normal Ant-Man movie is going to be," former Marvel Studios senior visual development artist Anthony Francisco, who designed the MCU M.O.D.O.K., previously told Looper. "It was so fun because he's one of my favorite characters that I would draw when I was younger, with him fighting [the] Incredible Hulk. That's what I used to draw ... They knew I was going to do justice with the [way the character was presented in the] comic book. [Producer] Kevin Feige really liked the takes I had on him, and I can't wait to show it."

Who Is M.O.D.O.K.?



In the comics, M.O.D.O.K. was A.I.M. agent and technician George Tarleton, who was transformed into the living computer originally known as M.O.D.O.C. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing) by the scientists of Advanced Idea Mechanics. From his hovering Doomsday Chair, the intellectually-superior mutate with an enlarged head has been opposed by Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, and the Avengers, who have thwarted M.O.D.O.K.'s repeat attempts at world domination.

He's sometimes worked alongside other evil geniuses — including the Leader, Doctor Doom, and the Mad Thinker — as part of the big-brained bad guy super-group known as the Intelligencia.

While the identity of the live-action M.O.D.O.K. in Quantumania is being kept under wraps, old rumors claim the face beneath the gold-plated mask is a familiar one for fans of the Ant-Man franchise.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Major, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters February 17th, 2023.