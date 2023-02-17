Ant-Man 3: Where's MODOK?

Footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo this year, with each teaser featuring a brief look at MODOK, the bizarre Marvel villain that has quickly become a favorite amongst Marvel fans. When the first trailer for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring threequel was shared on Monday morning, however, MODOK was nowhere to be found.

Instead, the trailer focuses solely on the eponymous duo and their family as they get sucked into the Quantum Realm, meeting Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror for the first time. That's right, fans didn't even get the slightest glimpse at the heavy-headed antagonist known as MODOK. That means we've got to ask the question...

Where was MODOK?

Judging by the various teaser descriptions that have floated out of Comic-Con, and the release of new Ant-Man and the Wasp merchandise, it appears MODOK will don a look greatly different from what he looked like in the comics or his Hulu animated series. Instead, the character was seen sporting iron man-like armor.

Given the changes to the character's look and resulting backlash, it's possible Marvel Studios decided to tweak the character's CGI look similar to the changes with Sonic. Since that's probably not that case, it's more plausible marketing executives want to focus on Kang, almost building him up as a Mysterio-type character similar to Sony's marketing methods prior to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It appears the film largely takes place within the Quantum Realm, a dimension most familiar to Janet Van Dyne.

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed previously told ComicBook.com. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.