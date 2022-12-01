Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

With Disney expected to show off a little of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at CCXP 2022 today, Funko is getting in on the action with the first wave of Pop figures from the film. This follows their collection of CCXP / Winter Con exclusives that launched at shared retailers yesterday. The Ant-Man Funko Pop lineup includes the figures outlined below, complete with pre-order links. It's basically spoiler-free, but does include our first official look at M.O.D.O.K. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda. You can take a look at the teaser trailer for the movie right here.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.