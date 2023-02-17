Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reportedly Casting a Young Lead Character

✖

Marvel Studios is looking for a little star to join the big cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to a new report. The Ant-Man threequel re-teaming the size-shrinking Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — this time against the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror (Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors) — is reportedly casting a "major character" to join the cast of the Peyton Reed-directed film newly dated for February 2023. This as-yet-unrevealed character joins the returning Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton, replacing Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann as Scott's daughter).

Disney-Marvel is looking for a young female between the ages of 9 and 12 to play a 10-year-old lead character, according to a report from Murphy's Multiverse. The character will play a "major role," according to the report, and the production is seeking an actress with "singing, dancing, and comedic" skills.

Plot details remain under wraps. Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), who wrote issues of Groot and Nova for Marvel Comics, pens the script for returning Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed.

In 2020, Reed described the third Ant-Man as "a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two," revealing on SiriusXM that the then-untitled Quantumania would have a "very different visual template" to the first two films released in 2015 and 2018. As the title suggests, the threequel will once again delve into the Quantum Realm, which played a key role in undoing the devastating effects of the universe-halving snap from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.

"In [the first Ant-Man], we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground," Reed told ComicBook.com when discussing Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. "There are definitely things in [Ant-Man and the Wasp] that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously [more] than the first movie, but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.