‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director Teases ‘Ant-Man 3’ Plans

Ant-Man and The Wasp will plant seeds for a third film in the Ant-Man franchise according to director Peyton Reed.

Reed sat down with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview, where he opened up about how he has planned for the future in both his first outing on 2015’s Ant-Man and in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp film, saying there is “definitely” a foundation being laid.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul [Rudd] were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed said. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp followed a similar approach as Ant-Man.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it,” Reed said.

In other words, moviegoers should keep their eyes and ears open when watching the latest Marvel Studios film, as the future of the franchise might be unfolding before their eyes.

As for building on the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reed claims there is total freedom for directors when making their respective film but collaboration is key.

“There are always conversations,” Reed said. “We’re always aware of what the other people are doing with the movies. It’s less like, ‘You’ve gotta do this so it pays off here.’ It usually is the opposite where, ‘What you guys do in your movie is gonna effect a movie,’ even if portions of that movie have already been shot, we have to do what’s true to this movie, to tell this still and have it be complete — and then it’s the other person’s problem!”

Still, Ant-Man and The Wasp was a fun and unique experience for Reed.

“I think for me, on the first movie, I approached that movie the same way I approach any movie,” Reed said. “There’s a script in whatever shape it’s in. I come in and re-work the script and work on it. I shot every frame of that movie so I feel real ownership over the first movie.”

The director certainly doesn’t mind coming in at the very beginning to lay the groundwork and build the entire structure. “Having said that, great being in on the ground floor of this and figuring out how we’re gonna follow those characters and getting to introduce Wasp, for me, was the single most exciting thing,” Reed said.

