Marvel Fans Celebrate 3 Years Since Black Panther's Release, Mourn Chadwick Boseman

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel's Black Panther was released three years ago today, on February 16, 2018. Today Marvel fans are caught in the bittersweet nexus of both happily celebrating the milestone cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther's theatrical release and mourning the loss of franchise stars Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away last fall due to colon cancer, which the actor had been battling in secret. As we come to this 3rd anniversary of Black Panther becoming a live-action mainstream hit, Marvel Studios is re-investing heavily in the franchise.

Black Panther II will start shooting soon, with a story that will advance things without replacing Chadwick Boseman in the role of T'Challa. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is also working on a spinoff series for Disney+, entitled Kingdom of Wakanda.

Scroll below to see the mix of joy and pain that Marvel fans are sharing on Black Panther's 3rd anniversary.

The First Omen

Even before Black Panther hit theaters, this trailer made Marvel fans (and the world) realize that Ryan Coogler was bringing something different: The World of Wakanda. 

A Hero Like Us

Black Panther wasn't just a big Marvel movie: it was a sign that there are so many people around the world who have been waiting to see themselves represented in the heroes we watch on the big screen. $1.3 billion dollar box office later, Hollywood gets the point. 

All The Stars Shining

Black Panther also gave an ensemble of tremendously talented (largely black) actors the big breakthrough they deserved. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya... That's not even counting the Oscar-level heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Lupita Nyong'o who helped anchor things. 

The Imagery

Even in fictional form, Ryan Coogler managed to capture the beauty and grandeur of Africa's history, culture, and style. He also nailed quite a few gorgeous and breathtaking superhero action shots along the way. The imagery of Black Panther still resonates just as strong, 3 years later. 

And That Soundtrack...

The songs of the Black Panther soundtrack are almost as famous as the movie itself. With good reason. 

The Best Moments

We couldn't truly appreciate at the time that these ads were giving us a collection of some of Black Panther's greatest highlight moments. 

R.I.P. Chadwick

The pain of his loss is still so fresh for millions of fans all over the world. 

Hail to the King

You can stream Black Panther today on Disney+, and bask in the glory of Chadwick Boseman's presence again. 

Don't Mind Our Tears

We are all crying a little bit inside today. Rest In Power King. The world is a little bit dimmer without you. 

Wakanda Forever

Black Panther II is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. 

