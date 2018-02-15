Marvel Fans Celebrate 3 Years Since Black Panther's Release, Mourn Chadwick Boseman

Marvel's Black Panther was released three years ago today, on February 16, 2018. Today Marvel fans are caught in the bittersweet nexus of both happily celebrating the milestone cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther's theatrical release and mourning the loss of franchise stars Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away last fall due to colon cancer, which the actor had been battling in secret. As we come to this 3rd anniversary of Black Panther becoming a live-action mainstream hit, Marvel Studios is re-investing heavily in the franchise.

Black Panther II will start shooting soon, with a story that will advance things without replacing Chadwick Boseman in the role of T'Challa. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is also working on a spinoff series for Disney+, entitled Kingdom of Wakanda.

Scroll below to see the mix of joy and pain that Marvel fans are sharing on Black Panther's 3rd anniversary.