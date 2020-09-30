Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman With Upcoming Cover

✖

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman with the upcoming cover for Spawn #311. The Image Comics president decided to honor the fallen Black Panther star with the choice. McFarlane joins the host of fans who are still mourning the loss of the star. Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has changed how movies are made and consumed, especially in the superhero genre. Comic book movies have literally molded themselves after all these years, so it only makes sense for another character’s title that presented a step forward for the medium to pay respect. But, McFarlane rightfully points out that this gesture not only puts the spotlight on what Boseman did for minority fans as King T’Challa, but the resolve he displayed in his final years.

(Photo: Image Comics)

"Given the limited amount of minority characters in the comic industry today that are considered major Superheroes, I thought it appropriate for one of those well-known heroes (Spawn) to pay tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on helping shape such a strong superhero of color," said McFarlane. "Chadwick Boseman is a person who honed his skills and then made a career using them. Then he fought a fight against his own body that showed the true spirit of this man. We should all admire the traits Chadwick shared with us. And the inspiration he gave to millions of children around the globe who got to see a strong, meaningful and proud hero that looked like themselves."

On the day the news of Boseman’s passing broke, Comicbook.com covered his family’s statement:

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

