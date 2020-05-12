Marvel's Black Widow Getting Early Release in the UK

✖

Black Widow will open a 10 days earlier in the United Kingdom than in the United States. Following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Disney rescheduled Marvel's next film for release on November 6th in North America. The film will hit theaters in the United Kingdom on October 28th. It isn't unusual for Hollywood movies to open early in the United Kingdom, though some bigger released like Avengers: Endgame opted for a simultaneous worldwide release in order to avoid spoilers finding their way onto the internet. It seems Marvel Studios is less concerned about spoilers for the upcoming Black Widow solo movie.

"She has such a rich backstory," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. "We’ve hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She’s been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people."

Star Scarlett Johansson spoke about the themes of the film during an interview last November. "It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Black Widow opens in theaters in North America on November 6th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.