Marvel's Blade Reboot Was Originally Supposed to Be Released Today

The Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to encompass an ever-growing number of stories, which have been told both in movies and in original programming on Disney+. One facet of the franchise that fans have been eager to see onscreen is Blade — but unfortunately, it has crossed an unusual milestone. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios' Blade reboot was announced to be released in theaters this weekend, on Friday, November 3, 2023. Obviously, that has yet to come to pass, with the film ultimately being delayed to a current release date of February 14, 2025.

At the time of this writing, Blade has not yet started production, with a director change, a number of writers changes, and a shutdown due to this year's writers' strike and actors' strike. Earlier this week, a report from Variety shed light on some of the narrative iterations Blade has gone through, with a report indicating that one version had the titular character as a supporting character of a female-led ensemble. The report hints that Marvel hopes to make the film for a budget of less than $100 million.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/EPEOPT8cH9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

What Is Marvel's Blade Reboot About?

Blade will star Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks, a half-vampire "Daywalker" who moonlights as a vampire hunter. Ma Goth, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Milan Ray have all been attached to the film. The film will tentatively be Ali's second appearance in the MCU, after his voice was heard in the post-credits scene of 2021's Eternals.

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," Eternals producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

Blade is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on September 6, 2024.