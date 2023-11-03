Blade Star Mahershala Ali Breaks Silence About Marvel's Comic-Con Announcement

Just over a year from now, the Daywalker will return in his own self-titled film. During Marvel's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic on Saturday, Kevin Feige revealed Blade will take the studio's last film date in 2023. Blade lead Mahershala Ali has since broken his silence on the news, sharing a simple post to social media to celebrate the news.

Sharing an image of the initial Blade logo released, Ali tweeted a blood drop emoji alongside "2023." See his Instagram post below.

The horror flick is expected to begin filming later this year and so far, Ali has only appeared as the character in voice during the closing moments of Eternals. Despite speculation the actor and character would pop up in Disney+'s Moon Knight, Blade was never considered for the series.

"We're told in advance which characters are a little bit off limits," Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater previously told ComicBook.com. "And I think at the time we were cracking Moon Knight, they were also kind of trying to crack the Blade story and try to figure out what that was. And so I think they wanted to keep them separately."

One charcater that was considered, however, was Kit Harington's Dane Whitman—the very person Blade talked to in the post-credits scene.

"It felt like that would be a waste of the money that it would cost to get Kit Harrington in there. And also it's just there's only so much you can tease those reveals before people start to get frustrated," the writer added. "And there's no space in those first two episodes to really have him suit up and really involve the Black Knight in the storyline. So we ultimately said it didn't make sense to make this connection. But it was definitely something we spent a couple days in the room talking about."

Blade is set for release on November 3, 2023.

What other characters would you like to see make up the MCU's new Midnight Suns team? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!