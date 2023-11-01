Marvel's Blade Should Just Bring Back Wesley Snipes

Blade's having a rough go at it. Marvel Studios' attempt at rebooting the Daywalker has been one of the studio's most troubled productions to date, going through several script iterations and a few different directions on top of pre-production shutdowns and release date delays. At one point, according to a new report from Variety, the film was even about to lose Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning actor currently set to be the new version of the vampire-hunting favorite.

Then there's the idea Marvel is hoping to make its Blade reboot for less than anything it's done before, giving it a budget smaller than virtually any show it's released on Disney+. Should that be the case, there's a pretty apparent path forward, one that reunites Wesley Snipes with the role he originated in live-action 25 years ago.

Snipes' workload is as light as it has ever been, and the actor is one many attribute with kickstarting the wave of modern superhero cinema. There's a significant nostalgia hit when it comes to a potential Snipes reprisal, and it's one that could do wonders for Marvel Studios at the box office.

Would Wesley Snipes ever return as Blade?

When we spoke with Snipes last summer, he said he would never close the door on a Blade return.

"Never say never. Long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them," the Blade star told us at the time. "Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never."

Furthermore, Snipe added that Marvel had yet to approach him about appearing in its Blade reboot in any capacity, even for a cameo role.

"No, not as of yet," the actor added before going on to joke, "I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm an ensemble player."

Blade is currently set for release on February 14, 2025. Snipes' Blade trilogy is now streaming on Hulu.

