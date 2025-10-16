Marvel Fan Gives Avengers: Doomsday’s 10 Biggest Missing Heroes Their Own Chairs Announcement

Ten missing Marvel Cinematic Universe stars join Avengers: Doomsday in their own chair-laying ceremony thanks to this brilliant new fan art. At the end of March 2025, Marvel Studios’ lengthy chair-laying ceremony announced the first 27 actors confirmed to be cast in Avengers: Doomsday, the next major crossover event in the MCU’s Phase 6. While the announced cast is certainly packed, there are several more MCU stars – and those from other Marvel movie franchises – who we would love to see back in action in Doomsday.

There are many other MCU actors we predict will join Avengers: Doomsday’s cast, but, before any official announcement, new fan art shared by @itoonofficial on Instagram has imagined ten fantastic candidates. The art suggests that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Halle Berry’s Storm, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, and Chris Evans’ evil Captain HYDRA could appear in Avengers: Doomsday. This is just a selection of the MCU stars we want to see return, but it would be a very strong start.

Who Do We Want to Join Avengers: Doomsday’s Already-Impressive Cast?

The currently-confirmed actors in Avengers: Doomsday’s cast include members of Sam Wilson’s new Avengers team, the New Avengers – formerly the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four from Earth 828, the X-Men from Earth 10005, and heroes protecting Wakanda. These 26 heroes will be banding together to battle Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, who will wreak havoc across the multiverse in Doomsday, perhaps in an effort to stop incursions and save reality in his own way. In order to stop a threat so massive, Doomsday will need as many heroes as possible.

As of now, no members of the Young Avengers have been announced for Doomsday. This would be the perfect place to bring Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, Joe Locke’s Wiccan, Ruaridh Mollica’s Speed, Riri Williams’ Ironheart, and more together for the first time, however, so we hope these young stars are cast. Adult Avengers including the likes of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, Paul Bettany’s Vision, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and more could also be included, but the returning multiversal characters are perhaps more exciting.

Seven members of the X-Men team might have already been announced, but the likes of Berry’s Storm, Janssen’s Jean Grey, Anna Paquin’s Rogue, Shawn Ashmore’s Iceman, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Reynolds’ Deadpool, and countless others haven’t been mentioned. If Earth 10005 is about to be revisited in Avengers: Doomsday, it would be fantastic to see the full X-Men team from 20th Century Fox’s former franchise back in action. While the ten characters imagined in this fan art would be a strong start, we want Marvel Studios to pull off another fully-fledged chair-laying ceremony soon.

