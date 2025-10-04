4 Biggest Avengers: Doomsday Rumors From This Week, Ranked by How Exciting They Are

2025 is done with superhero movies. All the contestants have completed their box office races, and while the returns aren’t out-of-this-world, they’re respectable and set the stage for even bigger things in 2026. DC Studios will look to continue its hot streak by releasing both Supergirl and Clayface, which both have some stellar creative teams behind them. It’s going to be tough for either of those movies to dominate the conversation, though, as Marvel Studios has the fifth Avengers movie on its calendar next year. Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., as well as a few notable X-Men actors. However, that’s all Marvel Studios is willing to say about the project.

Despite filming being over, the Russo brothers and everyone else working on Doomsday are keeping their mouths shut for the most part, not wanting to ruin any surprises. That’s why the rumor mill is so active; it’s the only place to get an idea of what’s going on. Here are the four biggest Doomsday rumors from this week, ranked by how exciting they are.

4) Chris Evans Has a Major Role in the Movie

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been dodging Doomsday questions for a couple of years now, as everyone and their mother claims he’s in it. A new rumor from prominent leaker DanielRPK takes things a step further, claiming that not only is Evans in the movie, but he also has a major role. While it would be nice to see Cap running around with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes again, he’s done it so many times before that it’s hard to get too pumped.

3) A Title Change Could Be on the Way

No single scooper is laying claim to this rumor because the whole Internet seems to be backing it up. After the Russo brothers posted a cryptic image of the Doomsday set, which features the letter “X” in a few places, the idea of the X-Men joining the Avengers as a titular team has gained momentum. It remains to be seen whether “Avengers vs. X-Men” is really on the table, but it’s an interesting prospect nonetheless.

2) The Teaser Will Be Out Before 2026

DanielRPK is back at it again, claiming that the teaser for Doomsday will accompany another major Disney release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The timing works out, as Doomsday will arrive in theaters a year after James Cameo’s latest sci-fi epic. The idea of the teaser being action-heavy and revealing a bunch of the plot is unlikely, but it’s sure to prominently feature Downey Jr.’s Doom, which is more than enough.

1) Ghost Rider Has a Cameo

Mephisto’s recent MCU debut has everyone talking about Ghost Rider. After all, the Spirit of Vengeance gets his power from the demon. Well, according to DanielRPK, that speculation is spot on because Ghost Rider is going to appear in some way, shape, or form in Doosmday. Seeing the flaming skull on the big screen again would be awesome, especially if Nicolas Cage is back on the bike.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.

